TONIGHT…
High pressure is centered over the Canadian Maritimes, creating a southeasterly flow across Connecticut. This ocean flow will pump moisture into the region tonight. In addition to the increase in cloud cover, spotty showers will develop. The air is also turn muggier than it has been the last few days. Therefore, tonight won’t be as cool as recent nights. Temperatures likely bottom out in the range of 60-65 across much of the state (well above the average low of 51).
A MUGGY & SHOWERY START TO AUTUMN…
The fall season will officially begin tomorrow at 3:21 in the afternoon with the autumnal equinox. Connecticut will be caught between high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and a slow moving cold front to our west. The front may not reach the state until Friday afternoon or evening. That means we’re in for a lengthy spell of generally cloudy and showery weather. A deep southerly flow will also keep humid air in place through Friday as dew point values will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and muggy. You may run into a shower or two, but most of the day will be rain-free. Highs will be in the 70s.
More showers are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. A washout is unlikely, but some there could be periods of heavy rain or even a thunderstorm. Abundant cloud cover will limit daytime highs to the 70s, and high humidity will keep nighttime lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers may end late Friday afternoon, but they could linger into Friday evening. It all depends on when the front moves through the region. Timing is everything! Between now and the end of the week, much of the state should receive 0.5-1.5” of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL…
We expect conditions to improve by the weekend. By then, the front should have moved off the New England Coast, allowing drier air to move into the state. Saturday and Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably mild with daytime highs in the 70s, and nighttime lows in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s. Monday night and Tuesday should be dry and a bit cooler with lows in the 40s and highs 70-75. Tuesday should be mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
