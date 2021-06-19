THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue along the shoreline. The atmosphere is depleted after the showers earlier, so severe thunderstorms don’t look likely except the far southeast corner. There is a slim possibility of damaging winds are hail. Showers and a rogue thunderstorm will be possible until midnight. We should have little to no precipitation by 2 AM. Skies will clear after the front.
FATHER’S DAY…
Skies will be mostly sunny from start to finish! Whatever you have planned outdoors, you have the green light. It’ll be hot and humid in the afternoon. This is perfect weather for a pool or the beach! There is a nonzero chance of a quick pop up shower inland in the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
The dewpoints climb slightly on Monday and so will the temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms developing off the Northwest Hills. There could bring downpours and lightning. These showers will struggle to move too far to the east.
Recent guidance on Tropical Depression Claudette shows it should regain Tropical Storm strength when it reaches the outer banks. The upper level low will keep shooting fronts through the northeast and keep Claudette from climbing north. Even at its closest point Tuesday morning, it should be too far away to give us swells.
The next big disturbance is on Tuesday. Based on the timing, the threat of thunderstorms or severe weather will be lowest. The front is aiming in the early part of Tuesday, so the second half of the day should feature lower dew points and some sunshine.
Our friend high pressure returns on Wednesday and Thursday will be picture perfect with low dew points and temperatures around 80 degrees! The humidity will slightly increase for Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but the upcoming weekend should be comfortable!
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
