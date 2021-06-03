THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Clouds held temperatures down today, but the humidity was noticeable with dew points reaching the low and middle 60s. The higher humidity will be with us through tonight and for many days to come. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move across the state this evening. The greatest threat for damaging winds is to the west and south of Connecticut, but a strong storm can’t be ruled out in western portions of the state. The atmosphere across the rest of Connecticut is relatively stable due to the maritime influence. Temperatures will be in the 60s and lower 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 60s, and areas of fog are likely due to the moist conditions.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and humid. Highs will be in the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees if there are enough breaks in the clouds. Dew points will be in the 60s. A disturbance will move across the state during the afternoon, and it will stir up showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible in some communities.
Showers and storms will depart tomorrow evening, then the sky will become clear overnight. The mercury will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The heat is really going to ramp up this weekend. Temperatures will reach 85-90 Saturday, and the air will remain humid. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon is quite low. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot! We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. The record high for June 6th for the Greater Hartford area is 96 degrees, set in 1925. It’ll be a great day for the beach since temperatures will be in the 80s thanks to an onshore breeze. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s again.
NEXT WEEK…
Our first heat wave of 2021 will become official next week! For a heat wave to occur, we need at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 90s Monday and Tuesday. The record for June 7th is 98 degrees, set in 1999. The record for June 8th is 96 degrees, in 1984. We are forecasting highs near 90 on Wednesday. The record for June 9th is 96 degrees, set in 2008. While we are not forecasting record heat, it could be close on a few of those days.
Monday will be mostly sunny. The risk of a thunderstorm is very low. Most of Tuesday will be dry as well, although a weak surface trough could stir up isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms by late in the day. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Wednesday with a cold front approaching Connecticut from the north.
The front should bring relief from the heat and humidity by Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop back to the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
