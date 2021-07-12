THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled for all of Connecticut with the exception Coastal Fairfield County. There will still be a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm, but the threat of torrential downpours and damaging winds will be just to the southwest of Connecticut. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for New York City and areas to the south and west from there. Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 60s and 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 62-70, and patchy fog may develop.
TUESDAY…
A front will be stationary to the south of New England tomorrow, and high pressure will be centered over Northern New England. Therefore, we’ll be caught in a cool east to northeasterly flow. Highs will only be in the 70s. Sunshine will be in very short supply, but fortunately there will be very little rain. There could be a few light rain showers and some spotty drizzle, but nothing steady or heavy.
Tomorrow night will be cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will be in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday will be the transition day from cooler than normal to hot. Morning clouds and scattered showers are expected to give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 before the day is over. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the warmth of the afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Get ready for some heat! Temperatures will likely reach or exceed 90 degrees away from the coast Thursday afternoon. The humidity will be high as well. Despite the sultry conditions, the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low. It should be a partly to mostly sunny day.
Friday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. In fact, it should be the hottest day of the week with highs 90-95. A cold front may come close enough to bring a shower or thunderstorm risk in the evening, but there is also a chance we’ll get through the day completely dry.
The record high for Thursday, July 15th, for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 1995. That record will remain intact. The record high for Friday, July 16th, is 96 degrees, set in 1983. There is a slight chance that record will be challenged. For now, we are forecasting a high of 93 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front could stall near or over Southern New England this weekend. That means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Showers are also possible on Sunday, depending on the exact location of the front. Saturday will be warm and humid. Cloud cover could prevent the temperature from reaching 90 degrees, but it’ll be warm enough. We are forecasting highs in the 80s on Sunday. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure will pass close to the coast of Eastern New England on Monday. It could bring more showers to Connecticut. However, if the track shifts to the east and the storm moves more quickly, Monday could be completely dry. It should be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
