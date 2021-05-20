9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a beautiful Thursday evening with a mainly clear sky and temperatures in the 50s and 60s! Groton is the cool spot with a temperature of 53 degrees and Windsor Locks is the warm spot with a temperature of 67 degrees. It is 55 in Norwich, 60 in West Haven, 63 in West Hartford, and 66 in Winsted. In most locations, there is a south or southeasterly breeze. The average wind speed in Windsor Locks is 13 mph, but Chester currently has calm conditions.
Temperatures are still expected to dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight, and we'll be in great shape for the Friday morning commute!
Previous Discussion...
THURSDAY RECAP…
As anticipated, today was cooler than yesterday. Highs ranged from the 60s in Coastal New London County to the 70s and lower 80s over interior portions of the state. We enjoyed plenty of sunshine with only a few high clouds drifting by from time to time. Overall, a gorgeous day!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A sea breeze will cool things off nicely this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The sky will be partly cloudy.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will bring pleasant weather conditions to the state tomorrow. The sky will be partly sunny, and like today, highs will range from the 60s along the Southeast Coast to the lower 80s well inland. The wind will be light and variable in the morning, then a cooling sea breeze will develop during the afternoon and evening.
If you have Friday evening plans that will take you outdoors, we are looking good. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s, and the risk for a shower will be very low. Patchy fog may develop late tomorrow night, and the air will be a little milder with lows 55-60.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend, but it will not be a washout! That’s good news if you have outdoor plans. Saturday morning will be dry, then the risk for a shower or thunderstorm will be on the rise during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to 80-85 inland. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy.
Showers will end Saturday night, then the sky will become mainly clear. It’ll be a mild night with lows near 60.
A backdoor cold front will move southward across New England on Sunday, and it should reach Connecticut by late in the afternoon. The front will stir up a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, but they’ll be hit-or-miss, and not every town will get one. Before the front arrives, temperatures will soar through the 80s to near 90 degrees!
Cooler, drier air will overspread the state Sunday night. Temperatures will dip to 50-55 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will build southward out of Canada, and it will bring dry, refreshing weather on Monday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Monday night will be nice and cool with lows 45-55.
Warm air will take run at New England Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be the transition day from comfortable to very warm. Highs will be in the 70s, and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as the day progresses.
Warm air will be firmly in place by Wednesday. Temperatures will soar through the 80s to near 90 degrees, and the air will turn more humid. There will be a strong southwesterly breeze as well. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the risk for a shower or thunderstorm appears to be low. There may be a better chance for a shower or storm Wednesday night with a passing cold front.
Thursday should be mostly sunny, breezy and refreshing with highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.