BLACK FRIDAY…
As of early this morning, some showers are moving across the state. Pack the umbrella if you are going shopping this morning for Black Friday deals! Otherwise temperatures are much milder than yesterday morning, anywhere from 10-17 degrees warmer and in the upper 30s in northern spots and in the 40s. Plus, winds are calm all over the state- so it's feeling much more comfortable.
Today will be a cloudy and grey day with some light scattered showers. In northern spots and higher elevations, some of that rain could switch over to snow showers and there could be some minor accumulation. Travel could be a little slippery in some spots through this afternoon in higher elevations, where we could see some of that snow stick. Some spots in the NW could actually see 1-2 inches of snow.
Everywhere else will be just rain. It will become gradually breezy today but as a cold front pushes through, winds will really escalate heading into this evening. As that rain pushes out to clearer skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s and with the wind chill it will feel like it's in the teens for some areas!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be cold. Bundle up heading out the door! Winds will be breezy, even windy at times coming in from the northwest. Even though we will top out in the upper 30s in northern spots and low 40s, the wind chill value (combining the temperature and wind) through most of the day will only be in the 20s and teens.
Winds will die down on Saturday night and some clouds will move in. Lows will dip down into the low to mid 20s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy. We could see a stray rain or snow shower through the morning and the afternoon. If we do, it will be brief. Sunday will be cold but with much less wind and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
Some models are backing off on a lot of snow for late Sunday into Monday. The GFS (American model) now shows northern areas being barely brushed with any snowfall. However the European model still shows a light amount of snow and mix from overnight into Monday morning. If we do see that light snow, it will continue until about 8am on Monday. It's possible to see up to an inch in the NW hills and other areas There will be rain and mix elsewhere. The Northwest Hills could get an additional 1” compared to Hartford’s total.
After that system passes on Monday skies will be partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and nearing/ at 40 degrees along the shoreline.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The cold northwest winds will be with us on Tuesday as well. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and highs will only be near 40 degrees. At least it will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the wind will be less intense. Plus, it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the 40s expected. Another system could bring a rain/ snow from starting early on Thursday and through the day.
Lorin Richardson
