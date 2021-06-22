TUESDAY...
Our heat & humidity continues through this Tuesday! It is a muggy feel this morning and as of 7AM, temperatures are already in the 70s and dewpoints across the state are in the 60s.
The morning will be mostly cloudy with some occasional peeks of sunshine, but pack the umbrella and rain gear because later today we are expecting widespread showers and some storms ahead of a cold front (which will bring us relief from the humidity!) In the SE corner of our state we could see as much as .5 inches of rain. Highs will be in the upper- mid 70s by 1 PM, but afterwards we will drop back into the 60s through the afternoon.
Rain will be on and off through the early evening and we could still see some drizzle as we head towards 8 or 9 PM. Lows will be much cooler in the mid 50s.
MID- WEEK..
After the cold front passes, high pressure returns on Wednesday! Dewpoints will be low and comfortable on Wednesday and Thursday and skies will be clear with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s/ low 80s and it will feel fantastic! If you’re a golf fan, the weather cooperates for the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on Thursday.
Friday continues to stay dry, but as high pressure moves offshore- a southwesterly flow will help transport moisture into Connecticut. Humidity will increase and feel oppressive at times.. higher dewpoints will stick around for the weekend,
THE WEEKEND…
The first official full weekend of summer will definitely feel like it! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s and it will feel muggy through both Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking the chance for showers both days- Saturday looks mostly dry, Sunday there could be a chance of storms.
Lorin Richardson
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
