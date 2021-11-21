TONIGHT…
Showers starting to fall across Connecticut. This will continue as warm, moist air travels northeast into Connecticut. The cold front arrives after midnight along with some moderate rain. Showers will continue into tomorrow morning.
EARLY WEEK…
The good news is that Monday will be mild. We’ll start the day off in the 40s, and highs will be in the lower 50s. It won’t take long for the breeze to kick into gear. That wind will carry over into Tuesday. A stiff northwest breeze will make the 20s Tuesday morning feel like the teens. A high pressure zooms into the area on Wednesday, which will dampen the winds and give us blue skies. This will be a cold morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s, and it’s not out of the question we could see some of the Northwest Hills drop into the upper teens. Temperatures will also recover and climb into the mid-40s, so it’ll be a lovely afternoon.
THANKSGIVING WEEKEND…
Southerly winds will boost the highs into the 50s on Thursday. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, but the storm system will be too far away to give us any rain in Connecticut. Another front arrives on Friday that should deliver rain to most of the rain. Temperatures will come close to freezing in the lower elevations, so some snoflakes could mix into rain by the late evening or Saturday morning. Even in the Northwest Hills, temperatures will be barely cold enough for a coating on the grass. The winds will be elevated on Friday and Saturday as this next front comes through.
Saturday will be much cooler in the lower 40s. Sunday should feature some more sunshine. Saturday has a chance to bring us additional rain. For now, Sunday should be dry no matter how Saturday turns out.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
