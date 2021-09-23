NOON UPDATE...
It's a muggy and windy afternoon, and some towns have hit the 80 degree mark at this hour. Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport are all reporting 80. The humidity remains high, and strong southeasterly winds are gusting at times over 30mph. Windsor Locks recorded a recent gust of 31mph.
Showers and even a few downpours have been moving across central and northern CT over the last few hours. The coverage area of showers will increase as we head into the evening hours, in advance of a slow moving but strong cold front.
The roughest weather appears to be between 11pm and 7am in terms of the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.
***previous discussion***
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The air will remain quite humid through the end of the week. Meanwhile, the cold front will remain to the west of Connecticut through today, then it will slowly pass through the state tomorrow. That means our unsettled pattern continues. Like yesterday, showers will be spotty today and there may be a few breaks in the clouds. It is going to be warm with highs running above average, peaking 75-80. Downpours and thunderstorms are likely later tonight into tomorrow. Storms that develop could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging wind tomorrow. Temperatures to close out the week will only reach 70 to 75.
Showers end tomorrow afternoon west to east. Between now and then, most of the state should receive 0.5-1.5” of rain, but locally higher amounts of up to 2” are possible.
On the heels of the front, drier air will gradually overspread the state tomorrow on a westerly breeze --- so by the evening, it will start to feel a bit more comfortable.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL…
The first half of the weekend will be quite nice with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The humidity will continue to drop, but the air will be warm with highs 75-80 Saturday afternoon. At night, it will be clear to partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.
Sunday should be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. The morning will be dry, but a disturbance may swing through the state during the afternoon, and it could stir up a few showers.
Any showers will end Sunday night, then the clouds will clear away. Temperatures will drop to near 50 by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day. Sunshine will mix with some clouds during the afternoon and temperatures will peak in the mid-70s.
Low pressure could move into New England on Tuesday. If that happens, there will be a chance for showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs 70-75.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.