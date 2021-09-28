THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front brought downpours, thunder, and even some hail to parts of the state today. However, the front will move away to the south and east of New England this evening. Therefore, lingering showers will end this evening, then drier, cooler air will pour into the state overnight. The sky will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip into the 40s and lower 50s by dawn.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
With the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) going strongly negative, the jet stream will carve out a deep trough over the Northeastern United States. In fact, a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere will plunge southward across New England through the middle and end of the week. That means we’re in for a stretch of cool, crisp autumn weather! Daytime highs will be in the 60s (lower 60s Thursday), and nighttime lows will be in the 40s! In fact, the mercury will dip into the 30s in the normally colder locations. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, and there will be a dry northwest breeze. Dew points will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With a pool of cold air aloft, Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a couple of light showers or sprinkles will move across the state. Friday should be dry and breezy with mostly sunny skies. A pleasant start to October!
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
With little change in the overall weather pattern, we can look forward to dry, cool weekend in Southern New England. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Nighttime lows will range from 35-45. There could a touch of frost in the normally colder outlying areas. Saturday will feature abundant sunshine. There should be more cloud cover on Sunday, but the chance for a shower is low.
At least this weather pattern will keep us out of trouble when it comes to the tropics. Hurricane Sam will be steered far away from the coast of New England. However, the whirlpool aloft could capture Sam and pull the hurricane into the Canadian Maritimes Sunday or Sunday night. Newfoundland could potentially take a direct hit with hurricane force winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Sam will weaken as it spins around over the Canadian Maritimes on Monday. The storm will then move out to sea on Tuesday. Here in Southern New England, our stretch of dry weather will continue. Plus, the cool air will begin to moderate. Highs Monday and Tuesday should be near 70 degrees and we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies both days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
--------------------------------------
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.