COLD START...
It's the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures are down in the single digits, close to 0 this morning! It's 2 in Salisbury, 4 in Willimantic, and 4 in Danbury. (5 am temps) The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for December 19th is -3, set in 1942. We won't get that cold, but it's certainly cold enough!
THE WEEKEND…
Today will be nice a quiet. With high pressure in place, the wind will be light. After a very cold morning, temperatures will reach 30-35 during the afternoon. The sky will be bright and sunny throughout the morning, then a veil of high clouds will begin to overspread the state during the afternoon.
There will be a further increase in cloud cover overnight. Therefore, it won’t be nearly as cold as it was Friday night. Lows will be mostly in the 20s.
A weak disturbance will bring a few snow and rain showers to the state on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures should rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees. Most areas won’t see any snow accumulation, but there could be some minor accumulations in the hills.
CHRISTMAS WEEK…
We will be keeping an eye on a coastal storm for early next week. For now, we think the storm will track too far offshore to have any impact on Connecticut. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and highs 40-45. Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
High pressure will crest over New England by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
There is the potential for a powerful wind and rainstorm for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The storm will track to the west of New England. Therefore, a strong southerly wind will develop on Thursday, and we could have damaging winds in excess of 50 mph Thursday night. Showers will develop Thursday, then the rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning. Plus, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow could result in flooding. This is something we’ll have to watch closely!
Heavy rain could linger into Christmas morning, then it should all come to an end by midday after a strong cold front passes through the state. Friday morning could be quite mild with temperatures in the 50s, but a northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state during the afternoon.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
