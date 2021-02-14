***Winter Weather Advisory for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, & New London Counties until 10 AM***
VALENTINE’S DAY
It was an icy start to Valentine's Day morning with some slick spots along the shoreline and in southern counties! Slippery road conditions gradually improved as we warmed up into the 30s. We are starting off this Sunday dry and cloudy. Highs today will get into the low- mid 30s today with mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight clouds continue to build and we could be seeing some wintry mix/ freezing rain as we head into the early morning hours. Lows will be in the 20s and in the teens in the NW hills.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Arctic air responsible for causing historic winter storms in the south and widespread winter weather will arrive Monday night. A low will form in the Northeast pulling rich moisture. This moisture will produce snow showers and some wintry precipitation, we could see some snow showers and wintry mix from the early morning heading into the afternoon.
Most places will quickly shift to freezing rain for most of the evening and early morning hours of Tuesday. A lot of the models show Litchfield County seeing the most severe impacts of 0.50” or more of ice accumulations. With that, we could see an icy coating on tree limbs, power lines and roads could be extremely treacherous. Along the shoreline and in the eastern part of the state we are predicted to get less-- but estimates of 0.10” to 0.25” will still be enough for isolated power outages and more than enough for slippery roads.
As warmer air moves into the state, by Tuesday we are expecting to see a decent mix of freezing rain/ mix and rain moving through. Icy conditions are still a major concern for travel. As temperatures move above freezing, rain moves in and could become very heavy at times through the morning. By the afternoon conditions should improve and skies will be mostly cloudy.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will be the winner of the week! A high-pressure system will keep us nice and dry with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Road conditions will fully improve.
Another storm will lift into Northern New England on Thursday. As of now, the storm should start off with some accumulating snow followed by a small window of freezing rain. The Northwest Hills will hold on to some colder temperatures and therefore a wintry mix. Then, as temperatures climb into the 40s, we expect to see mostly rain on Friday late morning/ afternoon.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
