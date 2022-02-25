***WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, & Windham Counties tonight***
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
As some stronger northwest winds kick into gear, there will be one more wave of wintry mix across the state around 5 PM. By 7 PM, most of the precipitation in Connecticut has concluded, and most towns are below freezing. Lows will drop into the teens tonight, which is a concern for further icing on roads. Elevated surfaces, bridges, and secondary streets will likely be icy tonight. Drive slow and assume the roads could be slippery.
THE WEEKEND…
The highs this week will be near or below average, so the snow will stick around. We’ll wake up with some cloud cover on Saturday, but it’ll eventually turn into mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon, the roads across the state should have fully restored. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Lows will drop even further on Sunday morning thanks to quieter winds and clear skies. Some residual slush or melting snowbanks could result in spots of ice on Sunday morning as towns drop into the teens and single digits.
A sunnier start on Sunday will boost the high temperatures closer to average, but it’s still another cold day. This is the pick of the weekend because of the generally calmer winds. Around sunset, a clipper will bring flurries to Connecticut. The wind chills will be intolerable once this front arrives.
NEXT WEEK…
After the front on Sunday, temperatures will dive even lower. Depending on cloud cover, temperatures will fail to reach 30 degrees. The current record low maximum temperatures on February 28th at Bradley is 22 degrees in 2014. This record will be in jeopardy for inland Connecticut, which is a rarity during a warming climate. We are expecting enough sun for temperatures to climb into the mid-20s. Pressure increases on Monday night and will keep the skies clear, and lows will drop into the teens and single digits.
While this sounds rough, the unusually cold air will also be very dry. The next weak disturbance on Tuesday night will bring flurries but not accumulating snow. This will increase the winds for the second half of the day and bring some flurries.
After this low departs, we’ll get back to near average high temperatures. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should stick with a northwest flow, which means more seasonably cold conditions. It’s unclear when the pattern change will flip for some milder conditions. It could be the following weekend or later.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
