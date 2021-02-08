11AM UPDATE...
Today will be bright but cold… highs sub-freezing.
Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, bringing another round of precip. Most of the time, it will be snow (especially inland)… but some mixing or rain could move into coastal/SE CT. Timing: starts around daybreak, ends by the evening commute. 2-5” where it stays snow, 1-2” where there is a mix/rain… based on how the storm tracks. Given this has been fairly consistent we are now in Early Warning Weather Alert mode, as the snow will impact travel across the state tomorrow.
Wednesday is another dry, bright, but chilly day. More snow is possible Thursday into Friday, then possibly again over the weekend!
Mark
-----------------------------
THIS MORNING...
Winter Storm Digger is over, but it left a deep snow cover in many parts of the state. Snowfall ranged from 3" to just over 10" in a few locations. It looks like Canterbury and East Hampton hit the jackpot with 10.2" of snow. On the lower end, Winsted received 3.1" of snow. In the Greater Hartford Area, snowfall was around or a little over 6". On the shoreline, West Haven received 7.0"
The sky has cleared overnight and we're waking up to windy and cold conditions. Side roads are slick, so please be careful out there this morning!
Looking ahead, today will be quiet, but we are in a very active weather pattern and more snow is in the forecast for tomorrow and later in the week!
TODAY
Expect plenty of sun, but cold temperatures. After a windy start, the winds will start to relax today, which is good news. Tonight features more cold weather as the temperature drops to about 12 degrees in the Greater Hartford area. You can also expect an increase in cloud cover throughout the night.
TUESDAY
A shortwave will drop into the Northeast early tomorrow morning, so you can expect more snow. It looks like the start time with this next system is about 4-5am tomorrow morning. During the day, warm air should be able to have time to advance north into Connecticut. Therefore, we expect a rain/snow line with this system near I-84. Coastal areas may get a mix, or rain, so accumulations will be low there, but up to 5 inches of snow is possible elsewhere, especially in high terrain towns. The snow should wrap up by about 6pm tomorrow evening.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Wednesday will be a transition day before a bigger wave moves into the Northeast by later this week. You can expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. Arctic air will get reinforced through Friday, as we get ready for another low-pressure system to move in. As of now, depending on what model run you look at, there could be some snow in here by Thursday, or it may hold off until Friday. We're just going to have to wait and see what unfolds.
WEEKEND
Trailing instability this weekend should result in scattered or isolated snow showers. It’s too soon to pinpoint where and when. You can count on cloud cover and below average temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday.
WINTER STORM COOPER…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
