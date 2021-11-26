THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Rain is transition to snow in Tolland County. Litchfield County continues to see flurries. Slush may be possible on I-84, and 1-2” may fall close to the Massachusetts border. The hills will be the only place to see rain or snow by midnight. Skies will clear overnight as dry air moves back into the state. Winds will strengthen just after midnight.
THE WEEKEND…
If you have travel plans in the Northeast on Saturday, the weather will not slow you down. However, you will have to bundle up. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s elsewhere. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph in the morning, but the winds will die down in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, so it’ll turn out to be a lovely but chilly day!
Cloud cover increases on Sunday, but the snow/mix will hold off until 10 PM. It’ll be another cold day. Highs will be near 40.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
A coastal low pressure will come close to New England on Sunday night. If the low can deepen, it will pull ocean air could help us get some widespread snow. Odds are that the dry air will be tough to overcome. Our snow estimate is a coating to one inch by Monday morning. The windshield wipers will be able to take care of this amount of snow. Travel disruptions will be minor. Monday will be another cold day with some sun peeking out in the afternoon.
LATE WEEK…
Tuesday morning the cold air has settled into Connecticut, and our lows are in the lower 20s! You’ll have the same outfit on again as highs barely reach 40.
Wednesday will feature some slightly warmer air with partly sunny skies. Unsettled weather returns on Thursday. It is too soon to tell if it’ll be rain, snow, or mix. Highs will reach the 40s, so it won’t be only snow. There is a slight chance of precipitation lingering into Friday. Temperatures are finally closer to average, so perhaps we can give the coat a break in the closet.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
