***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Northern CT, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Southern CT...***
FRIDAY…
Due to Winter Storm Cecilia, our Friday will be a messy one! We started out this morning with a period of snow, but sleet has been mixing in sooner than expected and that will limit snowfall totals statewide. Northern CT will hold onto the snow the longest. Most areas will end up with a couple of inches of snow, with a coating or so of sleet on top. The combination will cause slippery roads, sidewalks, etc.
Shoreline communities may see some freezing rain/plain rain for a period of time this morning.
The precipitation becomes lighter during midday hours and eventually ends before the evening commute.
While temps trend briefly milder this evening, they drop after sunset. Therefore, anything wet will freeze and become slick.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is on track with dry but unseasonably cold weather. Keep in mind our normal high is in the low 40s. Saturday, under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures only peak in the lower 30s. Sunday is breezy and clouds increase, temps top out in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front moves through the region as we close out the weekend. Behind it, Monday, highs will only be in the 20s! Thereafter, temperatures trend a bit milder (briefly). We’re back close to 40 Tuesday, then colder thereafter. By Thursday, highs may not get out of the 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
OMG. I heard the snow could be ankle deep before its over! Should we panic buy now, or later tonight?
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
