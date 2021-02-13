TONIGHT…
We are already seeing pockets of moderate snowfall and freezing rain. While we don’t expect to see accumulations over an inch, visibility may become briefly reduced due to the snow. What’s even more concerning is freezing rain developing along the coast. A thin layer of warm air aloft will advance tonight giving us an ideal setup for freezing rain. It won’t be enough to cause damage, but icy roads will be likely in the southern counties.
***Winter Weather Advisory for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, & New London Counties until 10 AM***
VALENTINE’S DAY
Light freezing rain and snow will be possible in the morning. Any precipitation in the afternoon would be favored in Eastern Connecticut. We won’t see the sun until Wednesday, but overall, this will be a nice afternoon simply because it’ll be mostly dry with calm winds. Temperatures will climb above freezing, so icy road conditions will eventually improve by the end of the day.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Arctic air responsible for causing historic winter storms in the south and widespread winter weather will arrive Monday night. A low will form in the Northeast pulling rich moisture. This moisture will produce snow showers in the afternoon. Most places will quickly shift to freezing rain for most of the evening and early morning hours of Tuesday. Ice accumulations are likely. Litchfield County will be the most likely area to see severe impacts of 0.50” of ice accumulations. 0.10” to 0.25” will be the most likely estimate for other areas in Connecticut which will be enough for isolated power outages and more than enough for slippery roads.
The battle between cold air from the north and warmer air from the south will dictate how much freezing rain, snow, and rain the state will see. If anything, I would expect the storm to gravitate towards a snow event with the coast getting less rain and more freezing rain.
Temperatures will struggle to reach freezing on Tuesday. Precipitation will fluctuate between sleet, snow, and freezing rain early Tuesday. Fortunately, the coast will switch over to rain with temperatures above freezing.
LATE WEEK…
Wednesday will be a high-pressure day with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Road conditions will fully improve.
Another storm will lift into Northern New England on Thursday. As of now, the storm should start off with snow followed by a small window of freezing rain. The timing could completely change on this storm, but I am confident that ultimately the storm will switch over to rain by Friday for most of the state. The Northwest Hills will hold on to some colder temperatures and therefore a wintry mix. Temperatures should climb into the 40s before crashing back down on Saturday.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.