THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mainly clear this evening, and the wind will be light. Therefore, temperatures will fall quickly through the 30s then into the 20s. Clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens and 20s. Temperatures will tend to rise before dawn.
FRIDAY…
A cold front or occluded front will move into Connecticut by tomorrow evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of slightly milder air. Temperatures should reach 38-45 across much of the state. The front will bring plenty of clouds and there will be a period of snow, sleet, and rain. Most of the precipitation should hold off until after the morning commute, but it could be close. There may be a coating to 2” of snow in the Northwest Hills, but for most of the state this will be a mainly rain event with little or no snow accumulation.
The wet weather will quickly depart by late tomorrow afternoon, and the clouds will clear away tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s. We’ll have to watch out for icy spots and black ice in the wake of tomorrow’s rain and melting snow.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
Saturday is looking good! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the air will be seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk westerly breeze will gust to over 20 mph at times. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
Snow is back in the forecast for Sunday! Yesterday, the guidance models kept a coastal storm well to the south of New England with no impact on our weather. Today, the models have trended northward again with the storm track! Therefore, snow is becoming more likely. At this point, we’re not sure if we’ll get brushed with a light snowfall on Sunday, or if something more substantial will happen. For now, we are forecasting cloudy skies with SOME snow developing. Highs should range from 30-35. One thing we’ll look for over the next day or two will be model trends. If models trend northward, then a higher impact storm (heavier snow) will become more likely. We’ll keep you updated!
NEXT WEEK…
No matter what happens on Sunday, we’re confident the storm will be long gone by Monday morning. Monday should be sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Another storm system will move into the Northeast on Tuesday. This storm will probably start out as snow, but there could be a change to a wintry mix and perhaps even some rain for the coast as warmer air moves in aloft. Highs Tuesday should be in the 30s.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy and cold with lows 20-25, and highs 30-35. Thursday should be dry and cold as well. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs 30-35.
WINTER STORM COOPER…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
