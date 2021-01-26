TODAY & TOMORROW…
Our Tuesday is starting out dry, but otherwise primarily cloudy (perhaps some limited sunshine). The storm system that we’ve been talking about for many days now, will bring light snow to CT starting this afternoon (there could be pockets of freezing drizzle or an icy mix along the shoreline). Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the entire state from this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
With the bulk of this storm system passing offshore to our south, this will not be a blockbuster event by any means. With that said, by the time it wraps up tomorrow morning, totals should range from 1-2” at the shoreline to 2-4” inland. There could be some locally higher amounts in NW CT, in the higher elevations.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The rest of the week features primarily dry weather as another, more substantial storm develops to our south and passes offshore Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 30s. With the storm moving away from the East Coast, much colder air will be drawn southward from Canada. At the same time, as high pressure builds into the region, a tight pressure gradient will create a gusty wind.
We’ll end the week with bright, but otherwise very cold and windy weather. Right now, we’re forecasting highs Friday in the lower 20s (that could be conservative, they could only peak in the teens). The wind, however, will create wind chill values in the single digits and BELOW zero for much of the day!
THE WEEKEND, EARLY NEXT WEEK…
When it comes to the last weekend of January, temperatures moderate a bit (but not much) and the wind will begin to subside. It will still be cold with subfreezing highs. A breeze, at times, will make it feel even colder.
While Saturday will be dry and bright with highs in the mid-20s, clouds will increase Sunday as temperatures peak near 30 degrees. Our longer-range models are not aligning on a potential coastal storm, and this is typical 5-6 days out. The American (GFS) model brings precipitation to Southern New England late Sunday into Monday. Meanwhile, the European model (ECMWF) is about 24 hours later. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer in time…
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
