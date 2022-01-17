RIGHT NOW/THIS MORNING…
Light snow will started to creep into Western Connecticut around 9 O'clock last night and by 10pm we had moderate, blowing snow in interior portions of the state. It's a rough ride out there this morning all across the state, with slippery travel, so please be careful if you have to drive this morning. We've also got reduced visibility, so that makes driving even tougher. As warmer air works into the state, we're seeing a switch to moderate rain along the shoreline. The commute this morning is going to be messy. If not snow covered, there may be some slush in between lanes. Litchfield County remains all snow, and given the higher snow totals, it may take longer for roads to improve. It will be windy today as well. The strongest winds peak between 5 and 7 this morning. There will be isolated power outages for the shoreline with winds maxing at 50 to 60 mph.
TODAY…
***Winter Storm Warning Northern Litchfield County Until 10 PM tonight***
***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the rest of the state until 9am***
***Coastal Flood Warning for our four southern counties from 5 AM – 1 PM Today***
***Wind Advisory for the Shoreline Until 10 AM ***
***High Wind Warning New London County Shoreline Until 10 AM this morning***
By 10 AM this morning, the dust is settling. The winds will not be up to damaging thresholds. The moderate rain will switch to on-and-off light showers. Snow accumulations may continue in Northern Litchfield County into the evening. Additional scattered snow showers may keep the roads slippery in the hills through this evening. Most of the state will get close to 40 degrees for a high. Temperatures will dip to 32 degrees in the Connecticut River Valley by 6 PM. There is a chance of light rain or snow, which will be peanuts to the morning dose of 1”+ rain/snow water totals. The afternoon will be far from pleasant with light precipitation, overcast, and a steady breeze. You’ll definitely want to dress warm and waterproof for Monday!
REST OF THE WEEK…
Colder air will settle in behind the system tomorrow with a persistent breeze. This wind chill will feel like the teens at times. Highs will only reach the upper 20s. Wednesday morning will be cold, but a warm front will shoot temperatures into the upper 30s. A cold front late that evening may bring isolated rain or snow showers. The most likely time to see some precipitation is Thursday morning.
Friday is our coldest day of the week after the frontal passage. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
A Rex Block pattern over the west coast will ensure more coastal storms coming up the conveyor belt. Rain, snow, or nothing could head our way next weekend depending on how far east or west the next storm veers.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.