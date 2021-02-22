11AM UPDATE...
From late morning through right around the evening commute, we’ll see precipitation across CT…
Initially and especially inland, it starts off as snow then switches to rain. There could be a minor accumulation on non-paved surfaces (grass, etc), roads should just be wet. However, in the hills of western/northwest CT, it stays as snow longer… accumulations there will be elevation dependent: 1-3” possible with perhaps some locally higher amounts. For the shoreline, it should be primarily rain. Totals will range from a quarter to half inch. It’s all done and over by 7pm, with clearing taking place thereafter.
Tomorrow, there’s a chance for scattered and light areas of snow/rain (early afternoon) as a quick moving disturbance passes through the region. Most of the time it should be dry.
Wednesday is still the best day of the week… as it will be dry, brighter and milder (highs well into the 40s).
Temperatures trend a bit cooler Thursday/Friday. We’ll end the week dry and sunny. Over the weekend, there’s a chance for rain/snow Saturday.
Mark
TODAY, 2/22/21…
It's dry this morning, but not exactly comfortable! Yes, it's another cold start, but at least the wind is calm. A storm system is headed in our direction for today. It's not going to be a big storm, but it is going to bring us a mixed bag of snow and rain.
***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Litchfield and Northern Fairfield Counties from 10am this morning until 6pm this evening***
Snow is expected to accumulate in the areas where the Advisory has been posted, starting right around noontime. We're expecting anywhere from 1-3 inches in Litchfield County and Northern Fairfield County, about an inch in Central CT, and plain rain for the shoreline by the time the storm wraps up by about 6 or 7pm. A breeze will be noticeable all day.
The storm system arrives this afternoon and dumps off about 0.25-0.50” of snow/rain equivalent through the evening. Again, sea level towns should expect no accumulations or a coating. It appears that only high terrain towns will have a shot at more than an inch of snowfall, because temperatures will be below freezing longer there. Even in locations that expect little to no snow, it will be cold. Temperatures in Hartford will be in the 30s during the rain, with a steady 10 mph wind. This will be a day best spent indoors. Travel may be slightly disrupted for the evening commute.
TUESDAY - FRIDAY…
Under a mostly cloudy sky, lingering instability should produce scattered flurries and showers tomorrow, right around noontime here in CT. We should be able to break 40 in Hartford and New Haven.
Wednesday looks phenomenal. We're expecting calm winds, clear skies, and temperatures approaching 50 degrees!
A moisture starved cold front will fizzle through New England on Thursday. While there could be a passing shower, partly sunny skies are expected. The front does its job though and cools the state down dramatically on Friday with mostly sunny skies.
THE WEEKEND…
Another low-pressure system will push into New England on Saturday. Compared to the one we're expecting today, this storm will be farther north and slightly warmer. We’re expecting some mixed precipitation, but few places are expected to get any accumulations. On Sunday, temperatures fling back to near average. This warmth may be enough to take out the remaining low elevation snowpack.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
