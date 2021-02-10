THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure is in control of our weather for now, but we are keeping an eye on a weak storm that will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later tonight and tomorrow morning. Connecticut will be on the northern fringe of the snow shield. Our weather will be dry and quiet this evening, although there will be an increase in clouds cover. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s then into the teens in some locations. Snow showers will develop after midnight. Temperatures will level off in the teens and lower 20s.
THURSDAY…
Snow showers will end early tomorrow morning. Total snow accumulations will range from a dusting to 1”, although 1-2” of snow will be possible in Fairfield County. It is also possible portions of Northern and Northeastern Connecticut will see little or no snow. Low pressure will move out to sea tomorrow afternoon and high pressure will return with a northerly flow of cold, dry air. Therefore, sunshine will take over tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will reach 28-34. The average, or normal, high for February 11th is 38 degrees.
Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy and quite chilly with lows 5-15.
FRIDAY…
Another storm will move off the East Coast on Friday, but it will do so well to the south of New England. Therefore, this week will on a quiet note. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, but the air will remain cold with highs 25-30.
Friday night will be quite cold again with lows 10-18.
THE VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice with dry, cold weather on Saturday. After some morning sunshine, we expect an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Snow or a wintry mix will develop Saturday night and lows should range from 20-25.
A coastal storm is still in the forecast for Sunday, Valentine’s Day, but we are not expecting a high impact storm, at least for now. At this point, we expect snow or an icy mix Sunday morning then weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. There should be some partial clearing, and highs should range from 30-35. How much snow we’ll get remains to be seen. It all depends on how much mixing occurs. Even if we do get accumulating snow, we don’t expect anything more that a Winter Weather Advisory. This certainly could change, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cold, with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
There is the potential for a significant coastal storm on Tuesday. It appears the storm will track close enough to the coast to bring warm air in aloft. However, high pressure will be hunkered into our north over Eastern Canada and that could keep low level cold air in place. Therefore, there is the potential for a freezing rain event. Again, this storm is still 6 days away and many things could change.
No matter what happens on Tuesday, we should be in much better shape by midweek. Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the low and middle 40s.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
