FRIDAY...
We've had some light snow since early this morning and in some areas like Tolland we have reported more than 2 inches of snowfall! Watch for slippery surfaces and untreated roads. As the snow pushes off to the east, temperatures continue to be below freezing in the 20s across the state, but with a breeze coming in from the northeast it feels like it's still in the teens in many areas! Snow will start to taper off mid-morning and clouds will slowly break apart heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s inland and near 40 at the shoreline, right in line with what is considered normal for late December.
Tonight, another round of precipitation has to potential to bring a good amount of freezing rain and some icy conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of the entire state, except the shoreline. Freezing rain is expected to become an issue for much of our state for the early morning hours. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s/ upper 20s.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
Any freezing rain could leave a coating on roadways and surfaces for tomorrow. Ice accumulations could be anywhere from a light glaze to .1 inches. Watch for slick and slippery roads heading out! As temperatures warm to above freezing, that precipitation will turn over to rain showers and even possibly a more moderate rain at times. Temperatures will top out anywhere from the upper 30s to mid-40s. We will see scattered rain showers and another round of more moderate rain is possible in the evening into the wee hours Sunday morning. But the good news is Sunday looks mostly dry!
Sunday will start off cloudy but sunshine will break through in the afternoon. The day will be breezy and temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. It will be a great day for any travel after the Christmas holiday.
NEXT WEEK...
The final week of the year starts out on a chilly note with highs back in the 30s Monday, then a warming trend kicks in. Monday and Tuesday will both be a mix of sun and clouds and by Wednesday into Thursday temperatures could reach the mid-40s. Chances for rain appear to increase by midweek.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.