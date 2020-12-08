THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a breezy, cold evening! Temperatures will fall back into the 20s. After a rather cloudy day, the sky should become mainly clear. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, but the wind will become lighter. There will be an increase in cloud cover toward dawn.
WEDNESDAY…
A weak disturbance will swing through New England tomorrow, and it will produce a few snow showers. There may be a dusting of snow in some parts of the state, perhaps up to an inch in the hills. While the snow won’t have a huge impact on the morning commute, there may be some slick traveling in areas that receive a coating of snow. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and it will be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The clouds will clear away tomorrow night thanks to a dry northwesterly flow. Lows will range from lows 25-35.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
With high pressure in control, the end of the week will be quite pleasant, especially for December! Thursday will be mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze.
The combination of clear skies and much lighter winds will allow the mercury to dip solidly in the 20s Thursday night.
There will be a nice rebound on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky! The wind will be very light in the morning, then a southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure slips offshore.
THE WEEKEND…
Unfortunately, rain will put a damper on outdoor plans for part of the weekend. However, it will not be a washout! A southerly flow of mild, increasingly moist air will bring gray skies to the state on Saturday, and light rain will develop especially during the afternoon. Any sunshine will be limited. However, it is going to be mild with highs 50-55. The mild southerly flow will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Light rain and drizzle are possible, and there may be areas of fog as well.
A cold front will move into Connecticut on Sunday, and a few more showers are possible. However, there should be a little sunshine from time to time. Plus, it is going to be unseasonably mild with highs in the 50s! There will be a strong south to southwesterly breeze that could gust to 20-30 mph.
The wind will turn northwesterly Sunday night, and colder air will move into the state. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but cold. Monday will be partly sunny and windy. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s again, but the wind will be much lighter.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
