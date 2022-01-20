THIS MORNING…
As of 4am this morning temperatures across the state were still mild, ranging in the lower to mid 30s. While we're getting primarily rain right now, we're expecting that to change over to snow through the morning, leading to a messy commute. Were expecting snow to be moderate to heavy at times, reducing visibility. Clearly this is NOT good timing for the AM commute – so plan accordingly as travel could be slick if not downright treacherous. You can expect anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow this morning.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our Thursday features a return to winter --- from looking like it, to feeling like it. Behind a cold front that brings rain changing to snow this morning, the afternoon features at least some partial clearing. When it comes to temperatures, highs will be reached early in the day (right now), then drop as the day progresses with the arrival of yet another shot of cold air. We're in the lower to mid 30s right now, but by this afternoon, many towns will be in the 20s with a northwesterly wind that will make it feel chillier!
Friday, we’ll end the week dry and bright… while not as windy, it will still be breezy. Temperatures only peak in the lower 20s!
THE WEEKENED…
The weekend forecast is coming into better focus. Early Saturday, as the wind goes calm under a mainly clear sky, temperatures drop into the single digits! A coastal storm still develops but passes well offshore! That means we’ll remain dry. If it goes far enough out to sea, we should see a decent amount of sunshine. Saturday we’re forecasting highs in the 20s, then into the lower 30s for Sunday.
NEXT WEEK…
The below normal temperature trend continues (lows in the teens, highs in the 20s and low 30s). Outside of a quick moving disturbance bringing clouds and a chance for snow showers Tuesday, the first half of the week appears fairly quiet.
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
