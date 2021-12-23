THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
A chilly evening is underway across Connecticut as temperatures go from the 30s into the 20s. A light northwesterly breeze will make it feel a few degrees colder.
As a warm front moves into the region, we’ll experience a quick hitting round of snow showers, that starts after midnight.
FRIDAY...
Christmas Eve across the state features some snow early in the day, that ends from west to east before Noon. Overall, it’s not a big event as only a coating to an inch (perhaps some locally higher amounts in the hilly terrain) will accumulate by the time it’s over. Untreated surfaces could become slick, under tire and under foot. Through the afternoon hours, we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s inland and near 40 at the shoreline, right in line with what is considered normal for late December.
Tomorrow night, another round of precipitation becomes likely. Briefly at the onset, in the predawn hours of Saturday, could feature a little wintry mix.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
Any wintry mix early Saturday will be short-lived with a transition over to just a chilly rain as the morning progresses. So for Christmas, our weather will be more wet than anything else. By the afternoon, scattered rain showers will still be possible as temperatures warm to near 40 inland in into the mid-40s at the shoreline.
Sunday, outside of a lingering early morning rain or snow shower, the rest of the day will be dry. It will be breezy and we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine with temperatures again topping out in the 40s. A much better scenario than what was once possible, making for easy travel as we close out the Holiday weekend.
NEXT WEEK…
The final week of the year starts out on a chilly note with highs back in the 30s Monday, then a warming trend kicks in. By Wednesday into Thursday temperatures could reach the mid-40s. Chances for rain appear to increase by midweek.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.