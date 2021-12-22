WINTER HAS ARRIVED…
Astronomical winter officially began at 10:59 yesterday morning, provided it was the solstice it’s also the day with the shortest amount of daylight (9 hours and 7 minutes). This also means that going forward, we GAIN daylight! By January 1st, we’ll gain 5 minutes. By the end of January, we’ll see 10 hours of possible daylight (a gain of 48 minutes over the 31-day period).
Also, we’re 3 weeks into the month of December. So far, for the Hartford Area, the 21 days are running warmer and drier than normal. There has been 2.1” of snow, a deficit of 3.9 inches. Total precipitation totals 1.87” (rain and liquid equivalent of anything frozen), a deficit of 0.98 inches.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
It could be a messy start to this Wednesday morning! In areas of Litchfield and Hartford county- our doppler radar is tracking some freezing rain and drizzle, which could make untreated and elevated surfaces slippery and slick so take it slow. That's where we have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon today.
Other areas above freezing are just seeing rain. This is from a coastal storm moving offshore. Other areas will see some rain this morning. Temperatures are anywhere from freezing near 32 degrees to upper 30s along the shoreline. A breeze coming in from the north will pick up even more later today, it could feel blustery at times. Today's rain ends by late morning with clearing getting underway thereafter, from west to east. During the afternoon, we’ll see a brighter sky and highs between 40 and 45.
Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, lows will dip back down into the 20s.
Tomorrow, we’ll get to enjoy a dry and bright day, however it will be cooler with highs in the 30s. Overall, not a bad if you have shopping to do or errands to run.
A weak disturbance passes through the region Thursday night. This one will likely bring light snow to Connecticut. It’s should be done and over by daybreak Friday, with minor accumulations (it's early, but thinking a coating to an inch or two across the state). So if you’re traveling on Christmas Eve, conditions improve and we’ll end the week under a mix of sun and clouds.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
The forecast for Christmas Day is on track: morning snow or a wintry mix transitions to all rain during the morning hours. By the afternoon, it tapers to scattered rain showers as temperatures warm to the lower 40s.
Sunday initially looked dry, but now it appears like we may have another disturbance may bring us a period of snow or a wintry mix (dependent upon how it moves through the region). It’s definitely a timeframe of interest, something we'll be keeping an eye on as it's sure to be a busy travel day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks dry. We’re calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s, if not lower 40s. Tuesday could feature some snow and rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Lorin Richardson
