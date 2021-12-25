CHRISTMAS DAY…
Temperatures are below freezing through the state this morning anywhere from the 20s to low 30s along the shoreline. As mix moves in, we are expecting freezing rain and some tricky travel through this Christmas morning! This will make some roads icy, especially untreated ones and elevated surfaces so be careful if you are heading out. It's best to push plans to later in the morning, when this will transition over to plain rain once the temperatures warm up. We have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY as well for the entire state through much of this morning, with the exception of the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks until 1pm. We have the possibility of seeing some ice accumulations up to .1" or more inland.
After temperatures trend above freezing, we will see cloud cover and rain transitioning to showers on and off through the afternoon. High temperatures will be near average at 40 degrees.
Tonight, those showers will continue to linger as the core of the storm passes to the north of us. But tomorrow will be better and we stay mostly dry!
EARLY WEEK…
Sunday will start off with thick clouds and even a couple lingering showers/ snow showers in northern spots. However, through the day- that cloud cover will push to the east and we will see a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon! Highs will be in the lower 40s inland and in the mid-40s for the shoreline. Even though it will be milder, a northwest wind could be gusty at times and that will make it feel cooler.
A weak cold front comes through for Monday and we could see some flurries make it to Western Connecticut, but most of them will fall short in New York. Highs will return to the upper 30s. We should manage to get some sunshine on Tuesday. This will be the pick of the week given that highs are back in the 40s.
LATE WEEK…
Connecticut will once again be in a convergence zone for back-to-back days. Showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will start off just below freezing, so you may see some mixed precipitation. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. Any snowflakes will be short-lived. Thursday will be a rainy day from start to finish. Again, we manage to find ourselves in the mid-40s. The forecast becomes less clear by New Year’s Eve. For now, it’ll be chilly, breezy, and cloudy. We will probably start off 2022 above freezing at midnight.
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
