WINTER HAS ARRIVED…
Astronomical winter officially began at 10:59 this morning, provided today is the solstice it’s also the day with the shortest amount of daylight (9 hours and 7 minutes). This also means that going forward, we GAIN daylight! By January 1st, we’ll gain 5 minutes. By the end of January, we’ll see 10 hours of possible daylight (a gain of 48 minutes over the 31-day period).
Also, we’re 3 weeks into the month of December. So far, for the Hartford Area, the 21 days are running warmer and drier than normal. There has been 2.1” of snow, a deficit of 3.9 inches. Total precipitation totals 1.87” (rain and liquid equivalent of anything frozen), a deficit of 0.98 inches.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT...
By December standards, the evening will be comfortable across Connecticut. Under a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures initially dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s, then will tend to rise toward daybreak. At the same time, a developing coastal storm clips Southern New England, brining rain to the state after midnight. With temperatures near or below freezing (especially inland), there will be pockets of freezing rain that could lead to slick travel. The greatest likelihood for this will be over the terrain northwest of I-84, on untreated surfaces. By daybreak and the morning commute, temperatures should be near or rising above freezing, leading to a transition over to all rain.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Tomorrow’s rain ends by late morning with clearing getting underway thereafter, from west to east. During the afternoon, we’ll see a brighter sky and highs near or just above 40.
Thursday, we’ll get to enjoy a dry and bright day, however it will be cooler with highs in the 30s. Overall, not a bad if you have shopping to do or errands to run.
A weak disturbance passes through the region Thursday night. This one will likely bring light snow to Connecticut. It’s should be done and over by daybreak Friday, with minor accumulations. So if you’re traveling on Christmas Eve, conditions improve and we’ll end the week under a mix of sun and clouds.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND…
The forecast for Christmas Day is on track: morning snow or a wintry mix transitions to all rain during the morning hours. By the afternoon, it tapers to scattered rain showers as temperatures warm to the lower 40s.
Sunday initially looked dry, but now it appears like we may have another disturbance may bring us a period of snow or a wintry mix (dependent upon how it moves through the region). It’s definitely a timeframe of interest, something we'll be keeping an eye on as it's sure to be a busy travel day.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday and Tuesday look dry. We’re calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s, if not lower 40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
