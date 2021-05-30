THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Periods of moderate rain will be possible through the evening. Finally, we’ll be on the last lap of the storm. Light precipitation is expected overnight along with a northwest wind. It looks like we’ll set back-to-back record low maximum temperatures. The previous record at Windsor Locks was 55. Today we only reached 50! The warm front won’t make it in time to give us a last second boost.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Periods of drizzle and light rain will continue through the morning. The afternoon will also bring isolated showers, mainly in the northeast corner of the state.
As the low weakens cloud cover will expand across the state. It looks like the sun won’t be much of a factor for warming. Our highs will be well below average again but not record setting. We’ll be sitting in the mid-60s for most of the afternoon. We’ll see some sun right before it sets.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Temperatures will be near average starting on Tuesday. There is no chance of rain after the system exits. The forecast will get warmer. 80 degrees is possible when we get to Wednesday along with some afternoon showers. Showers will be most likely along the Litchfield Hills.
We’ll have a good setup for showers and thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Temperatures should stay close to average even with the rain chances. Friday, for now, looks like the best setup for organized thunderstorms.
WEEKEND…
Temperatures are trending warmer for the upcoming weekend. Both days will feature temperatures in the 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise. It’s possible we’ll either see lingering showers from Friday or new convection on Saturday. Either way, Sunday should bring us sunnier conditions.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
