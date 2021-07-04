INDEPENDENCE DAY…
It's a chilly and damp start to this 4th of July!! However, the weather will get better as we head later through this morning as low pressure moves towards the Gulf of Maine today, creating drier conditions.
Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and there is mist, drizzle and even some patchy fog through areas of our state. Winds are calm and we will see some occasional breaks of sun through the late morning and early afternoon. We have a risk of showers through this afternoon into the evening and we can't rule out a rumble of thunder. The rain will mostly be light and should taper off by the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s inland and mid- 70s along the shoreline (more favorable than yesterday!)
Speaking of yesterday, we actually broke a record for Bridgeport's coolest high temperature at 64 degrees, the previous record was 68 degrees in 1996. Hartford came close, but we did not break our previous record of 61 degrees. However, we were still very chilly at 62 degrees!
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy and we could see a spot shower here and there.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will keep us mostly dry on Monday! A few showers are possible in the afternoon but we will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal at a high of 80 degrees.
Summer makes a comeback for Tuesday! A stretch of hot & humid weather lasts through much of the week, although Tuesday will be the warmest. We stay mostly dry except for afternoon convection that could produce a few isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the shoreline.
Wednesday will also feature heat and a more widespread chance of showers/ storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A front stalls to our south on Thursday bringing us a decent amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa also have potential to bring wet weather to our state for the end of the week! High temperatures remain near/ at 80 degrees as we head towards the weekend.
Lorin Richardson
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
