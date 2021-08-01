THE FIRST DAY OF AUGUST…
It's another cool and refreshing start for this August 1st! It feels a little like fall with temperatures in the mid- upper 50s and dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. However today we are going to warm up quickly into the low 80s/ upper 70s and will see a good amount of sun this morning with weak high pressure to the east of us.
But we won't stay dry through the entire day! This afternoon and evening a weakening frontal system is expected to move through New England and will produce some showers and isolated thunderstorms in our area. Some areas will stay completely dry, but clouds will build gradually through the entire afternoon.
The greatest chance for any of those isolated thunderstorms is in the NW corner or our state, and no strong to severe storms are expected according to the storm prediction center.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
We may see some leftover and lingering showers into Monday morning, but after they move to the east- Monday features a fantastic day! There will be a good amount of sunshine and dewpoints will remain in the 50s and low 60s. Highs will below average near/ at 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.
This sunny trend continues for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny conditions and high pressure keeping us dry! Temps on Wednesday will start to warm up to seasonal temperatures. The normal, or average, high for early August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
We’ll be keeping an eye on a frontal boundary to the south of New England all of next week. At some point, a wave of low pressure could develop on the front. If that happens, rain could sneak into Southern New England. For now, it looks like the mostly likely time for rain would be Thursday night and Friday.
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rainfall on 19 of the 30 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 10.15” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain. With no more rain in the forecast between now and midnight Saturday night, the total rainfall for this July will remain 10.15”.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 1st, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 30th of July last year, there were 25 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
