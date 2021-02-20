SATURDAY...
We are waking up this Saturday to mostly clear skies and some sunshine after a good amount of snowfall fell through our state. Temperatures today will be colder than average for February 20th, we are expecting highs in the low- mid 30s. Our normal high temperature for today in the Hartford area is 40 degrees. There will be a northwesterly breeze that will make it feel even colder in the teens and 20s. Skies will be partly sunny.
Earlier this morning, we saw some light snowfall in the Danbury area and along SW CT. Today it is possible to see some light flurries in Northern parts of our state.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY SNOWFALL TOTALS..
Snowfall totals from the storm from Thursday through Friday ranged from 2.0” to 7.0”. The heaviest snow fell in Southern portions of the state. Both Wallingford and Killingworth received 6.0” of snow, while Staffordville only received 1.5”. In Wethersfield, the snowfall total was 2.0”.
A MOSTLY DRY WEEKEND!
Tonight low temperatures will be in the teens and skies will be partly cloudy.
For tomorrow, high pressure will build and skies will be very clear. We expect an abundant amount of sunshine with cold temperatures once again. Highs will range from 30-35. The morning may be breezy, but winds will diminish into the afternoon. Overall, it will be a nice winter day but make sure you bundle up!
Clouds will gradually build on Sunday evening heading into Monday where we are keeping close track of our next storm system...
NEXT WEEK…
A front and an area of low pressure will move into Southern New England on Monday and it will bring a period of wet snow and rain. Some accumulation of snow is possible. However, the snow will be wet and slushy since temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy, but not too cold. We are forecasting highs 40-45.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy, but temperatures will rise well above normal. We are forecasting highs in the 40s to near 50!
A front is expected to bring clouds and snow showers to the state on Thursday, but temperatures will continue to average a little above normal with highs 40-45.
We’ll be keeping an eye on a coastal storm for the end of next week. Connecticut could get brushed with some light snow on Friday, but it is also possible the snow will stay to our south. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 30s.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
