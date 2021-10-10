SUNDAY..
Temperatures feel mild heading out the door! Our normal low for October 10th is 44 degrees, yet as of 4am we are already in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline. Overall though, the temperatures don't trend too much warmer and top out once again in the mid-60s today. That's due to some high pressure over Eastern Canada bringing continuing to bring us cooler air.
Low pressure along the coast today could bring us some showers for this afternoon, especially along the shoreline. According to the National Hurricane Center, this system has a 50 percent chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours. However, these showers will be spotty and will be on and off, some areas will hardly see anything. It's possible to see some moderate rain at times and wind will not be an issue through today.
Also, through this afternoon there is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for southern areas of New Haven and Fairfield county once again- potential for some minor flooding during high tide. There is now also a COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT for the rest of the CT shoreline where there could be brief minor flooding.
As we head into the evening that rain tapers off and lows once again tonight will be in the upper 40s- mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
Our weather pattern shifts back to the 70s for next week!! We will be brighter- with partial cloud cover for Monday and Tuesday but also most days will be dry. The entire workweek is in the low to mid 70s, definitely above average for our normal high temperature of 66 degrees for today. There is potential for some showers on Wednesday, and for Thursday and Friday we will see some more sun.
Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.44”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
