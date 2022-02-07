***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all northern counties and some areas of southern counties through today***
TODAY & TOMORROW…
As of 11am, many areas of our state are still below freezing.. in the upper 20s/ low 30s for many spots inland. We are on the cold side of a weak system and that's why we have been seeing some light snowfall this morning and some mix and freezing rain starting to transition in. Roads could be icy so be cautious!
The winter weather advisory is held out of an abundance of caution for freezing rain again this afternoon. There may be up to 0.10” of ice accumulation on flat, untreated surfaces. Combined with a coating of snow, this could lead to some slippery spots for both commutes. There will be a changeover to rain for the late afternoon and evening as temperatures get into the mid-30s.
The wet roads and mush on the sidewalks will freeze tomorrow morning. We're expecting a little rain early in the morning, but then partial clearing by tomorrow afternoon. A few flurries are expected late in the day tomorrow, otherwise we will see occasional peeks of sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s.
MID TO LATE WEEK…
Temperatures will switch to above average for most of the week!
Both Wednesday and Thursday are looking pretty good at this point. Temps on Wednesday will move into the upper 30s and lower 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. A push of warmer air on Thursday should move temps into the lower, possibly mid 40s, which is going to feel pretty good. Friday will be another pretty good day with highs near 40.
After today, there are on major storms on the horizon for a bit of time.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
