THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The worst of this Arctic blast is almost behind us. Temperatures this evening have quickly dropped thanks to a clear sky, snow cover, and dry air ... all in tandem with a diminished wind. Lows will be achieved early in the overnight hours, in the single digits. As of 10pm, the temp at Bradley Airport has dipped to 6° ... it has not been this cold since late January of last year. AFter bottoming out, we’ll likely see temperatures trend up a bit toward daybreak and for the morning commute... by then, they'll be in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As high pressure moves off the East Coast tomorrow, a southwesterly flow will send milder air into Connecticut. So while certainly chilly in the morning, the afternoon will feature temperatures back above freezing under a mostly sunny sky. Actually, many communities will see highs in the mid to upper 30s, near if not a little above average for this time of year.
Thursday, we’ll see more clouds than sun. After morning lows in the 20s, we’re forecasting highs a couple degree milder than tomorrow.
Now, Thursday night into Friday, a costal storm develops and appears to pass far enough to our southeast that we’ll remain dry (some rain and snow could clip the Cape and Islands). But as the system departs, it will pull down more cold air just in time for the weekend.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
We’ll have to bundle up, again, as another shot of Arctic air overspreads the region. Despite a mostly sunny sky Saturday, temperatures only peak in the teens! Furthermore, a breeze will make it feel even colder. As the wind diminishes with high pressure moving overhead Saturday night, temperatures drop into the single digits by daybreak Sunday. Despite that cold start, temperatures rebound to the 20s by Sunday afternoon. While dry, clouds increase as the day progresses in advance of a developing coastal storm.
As of now, that storm moves near or perhaps over Southern New England. The timeframe of interest is from Sunday night into MLK, Jr Monday. There’s surprising consistency between the GFS and European models, but keep in mind we’re 6 days out and a lot can and will likely change over the coming days. However, as of now, we can say there is a likelihood for some sort of impact from this coastal storm. The type and amount of precipitation is to be determined, as it will be dictated by the track the storm takes – so stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
NEXT WEEK…
Once we get past the long weekend, Tuesday looks dry and seasonable as of now.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
