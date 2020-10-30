1PM UPDATE:
The back edge of the snow is moving into extreme NW CT, it will head east over the next couple of hours. After the snow ends, we could see some partial clearing before the sun sets.
Greatest totals of 2-4" (with perhaps some locally higher amounts) will come in from the hill towns. Elsewhere inland: an inch or two, secondary roads and bridges could become slushy. At the shoreline: a coating to an inch. Temperatures will be in the 30s, the wind will make it feel more like the 20s! With peaks of sun, temps could rally... hitting 35-40 later today.
Tonight, it’s going to get COLD. Under a clear sky, with a diminishing wind and the snow cover… temps bottom out in the lower 20s inland by daybreak Saturday. Tomorrow, we’ll see abundant sunshine… temps only warm to the mid-40s during the afternoon. For trick-or-treating, the full “Hunter’s Moon” (also a blue moon) will be visible as temperatures drop from the 40s into the 30s.
Sunday, temperatures trend warmer – highs will be in the 50s! However, clouds increase and there will be a chance for late day showers with a cold front.
Next week starts of chilly & windy, with some flurries. Tuesday, Election Day, still looks dry & bright but unseasonable cool.
Then Wednesday into Thursday, a big warm-up gets underway!
Mark
-----------------------------------
TODAY…
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta slipped out to sea to the south of New England last night. Another storm system on the heels of Zeta is moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coast right now.
Rain continues right now and it could be moderate to heavy at times. Rain will mix with then change to snow over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut around 7am. Plus, a north to northeasterly wind will strengthen. Temperatures are in the 30s and lower 40s this morning, and they're not going anywhere during the day today. It's going to be a very wet morning commute across the state, but as the morning wares on, and the rain changes to snow, there will likely be a slushy accumulation of wet snow in inland CT later this morning.
The precipitation will end by mid-afternoon. The higher elevations of interior Connecticut should get 1-3” of snow. The Greater Hartford Area could see anywhere from a coating to 1” of snow especially on grassy surfaces. This will be elevation dependent. Along the I-95 corridor, a little slush could accumulate on the grassy surfaces. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2” across most of the state, but locally higher amounts are possible. It is also going to be windy and raw throughout the day today with highs in the 30s and lower 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 20s!
The sky will become clear tonight, and the wind will gradually subside as an area of high pressure moves into New England. By dawn tomorrow, the mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s, and a hard freeze is likely. We will be feeling the coldest temperatures since April 23rd when the temperature was 26 degrees at Bradley International.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Halloween will be bright and sunny, but chilly. Highs will range from 45-50. However, the wind will be very light throughout the day with the center of high pressure nearby. Sunset will occur at 5:45, and temperatures will drop quickly due to the combination of clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s and lower 40s during the evening. Overnight lows will range from 30-35. There will be a moonlit sky Halloween evening with the Full "Hunter's" Moon shining brightly! It is also going to be a "Blue" Moon since it will be the 2nd full moon of the month. The Full "Harvest" Moon occurred on October 1st.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. However, many of us will be turning our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO detectors now that we are entering the heating season. Since we’ll be on Eastern Standard Time Sunday, sunrise will occur at 6:24 and the sun will set at 4:44!
A strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Sunday. Therefore, the sky will become cloudy, and there will be a chance for showers during the afternoon and evening. At least a southerly breeze will pump milder air into the state. Highs should range from 55-60.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny, but windy and cold. A flurry is possible. Highs will be in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the upper 20s and 30s. Monday night will be blustery and cold with lows in the 20s. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. A dusting of snow may be possible in some locations.
Tuesday is Election Day, and you will need to bundle up when going to the polls. Highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s, and a gusty wind will make it feel even colder. The wind should subside a bit later in the day. There may be some patchy cloudiness in the morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny.
A big warm-up is on the way for Wednesday as the core of the cold air rapidly lifts away from New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon!
By Thursday, temperatures will rise well above normal. Highs will be in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky! This will be the beginning of a lengthy spell of mild weather.
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the coast of Southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph maximum sustained winds
Zeta was the 27th named storm of the season, and the 11th hurricane. There have been 4 major hurricanes so far this season. In 2005, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th. The next storm name on the list is Eta. If we make it to Eta (and that will likely happen), we will have a new record for the most named storms in a season. A tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles could develop into a tropical cyclone over the coming days as it moves westward across the Caribbean Sea.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.