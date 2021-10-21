WEDNESDAY RECAP…
As expected, it was feeling more like late summer, as opposed to mid-to-late October today across the state. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures slowly go through the 60s this evening, so it will be quite comfortable for wherever your plans may take you. Overnight, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover and an isolated shower or sprinkle will be possible as a cold front pushes through Southern New England. By daybreak, we’re forecasting lows only between 55 and 60 inland, and in the lower 60s at the shoreline.
FRIDAY…
Behind that cold front, we will end the week on a pleasant note! Temperatures won’t be *as* warm the past couple of days, but they’ll still be above average for this time of year, as they top out between 65 and 70.
THE WEEKEND…
As we’ve been forecasting for quite some time, it will feel like autumn again over the weekend as temperatures continue to trend cooler. Saturday, highs will be in the 50s, struggling to reach 60, under a mostly cloudy sky. While an isolated shower is possible, most of the time across much of the state, it will be dry. Then Sunday will be a brighter, slightly milder day with highs back to 60 or perhaps a little higher. So, if you’re planning to do some leaf peeping, our weather will resemble the autumn season again.
NEXT WEEK…
When it comes to next week, there is some uncertainty. We’re thinking chances for rain increase Sunday night into Monday, with at least the possibility for scattered showers. Also, the shot of cool air doesn’t appear as substantial as it once did --- we’re now forecasting lows in the 40s with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday should be a dry and seasonable day with highs near 60. Then Thursday, another storm system moves into the region increasing chances for rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.