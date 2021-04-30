THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A Wind Advisory is up for the entire state through the evening hours, as gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph before weaking a bit overnight. Speaking of tonight, a few rain showers are possible, and a little snow could mix in! Anything that develops will have no impact and will be done/over by daybreak. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THE 1st WEEKEND OF MAY…
After the blustery start to our Saturday, thanks to chilly temps and a breeze in the wake of a cold front, conditions will improve. The afternoon looks quite nice with a diminishing wind, a good amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures as high pressure briefly builds into the region. The normal high is 67, we’re forecasting temps to peak between 60 and 65. Tonight, a quick moving disturbance will bring clouds and there’s a chance for a spotty shower (most locations remain dry). Then tomorrow looks primarily dry, with at times more clouds than sun. Despite this, it will be milder than Saturday with highs near or above 70 inland, 60s at the shoreline. Later in the day, toward sunset, we can’t rule out an isolated shower.
NEXT WEEK…
The first week of May appears to start out mild and dry. Then, there is a lot of uncertainty with regard to chances for rain, as the weather pattern appears to be fairly active with several storm systems moving through the region through at least midweek. Thursday looks dry as of now, with a potential coastal storm impacting the region Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
