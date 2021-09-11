THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
There will be few clouds tonight and no rain. Temperatures will not drop quite as fast, so most places will stay above 60 degrees. There may be a southwest breeze throughout the night.
SUNDAY…
Southwest winds will bring above average moisture and temperatures on Sunday. It will feel noticeably warmer in the morning and the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, but thunderstorms will be capped until 10 pm at the earliest. A cold front will arrive at this time and will produce thunderstorms. New York and Western Massachusetts are most likely to get a severe storm. It’s possible this line stays too far north to affect Connecticut, but for now, there is a slight chance of severe weather in Northern Connecticut between 11 PM Sunday and 4 AM Monday. Low cloud heights and sizeable instability could result in an isolated tornado or large hail. It will be more obvious tomorrow if this is a threat for us or just Massachusetts.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be drier when the northwest winds arrive. Highs will be in the 80s for yet another day. This should be a dry day and feature plenty of sun.
High pressure will push the front to the south of New England Monday night, but it will start to move northward again on Tuesday as a warm front. Therefore, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. There will be a chance for showers in the evening or at night. Highs Tuesday should be near 80 degrees.
Warm, humid air will return to the state by midweek. Temperatures should reach the 80s Wednesday. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and a strengthening southerly breeze. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with an approaching cold front, but much of the day should be dry.
High pressure will move into New England for the end of the week, and that means a return to dry weather. However, temperatures will likely remain a bit above normal. Thursday should be partly sunny with highs near 80. Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
