THE REST OF THE WEEK...
If you enjoyed our weather yesterday, then you’ll likely enjoy it today too! Temperatures will once again run a little below average for late July, as they peak in the 75 to 80-degree range. The humidity also stays comfortable. The one difference is that during the afternoon we can’t rule out a shower, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. This is compliments of a weak disturbance moving through the region. Daytime heating in tandem with colder air aloft will lead to spotty development (many communities will likely remain dry).
THE WEEKEND…
As you solidify weekend plans, tomorrow is still the better of the 2 weekend days to spend outside. We should see plenty of sunshine! The humidity will remain at a pleasant level as temperatures warm to between 80 and 85 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase at night, as a warm front heads in our direction. Rain looks likely by daybreak Sunday, then later in the day we could see partial clearing. As we’ve been forecasting for days, it will be noticeably muggier. With enough sunshine, temps could go a degree or two higher than tomorrow. During the afternoon and evening, there will also be a chance for more showers or a thunderstorm.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, morning clouds should give way to at least partial clearing. It will be warm, but the humidity will start to decrease. As of now, we’re going dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be seasonably warm, with highs in the mid-80s. Thursday, the chance for a shower or storm increases.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
DAYLIGHT UPDATE...
With the summer solstice in our rear view mirror and as of July 22nd, we've lost 30 minutes of daylight! That's at a rate of roughly 1 min/day. Certainly enjoy the sunshine, when not shrouded by clouds on the days you can -- since we'll lose another 5 hours & 37 min between now and winter!
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 22 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 9 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.