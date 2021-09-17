TODAY, 9/17/21…
We'll end the week with similar weather to yesterday. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a few showers will be possible. However, much of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s --- near normal for this time of year.
A tropical system will move off the East Coast of the United States today, curving out to sea --- staying offshore from Southern New England. It will cause rough surf and dangerous rip currents along ocean facing beaches. Otherwise, it will have no impact on our weather here in Connecticut. That is great news for us since we’ve already been impacted by 4 tropical systems this summer! Thanks to Elsa, Fred, Henri, and Ida, we had a very wet summer. In fact, it was the 3rd wettest summer on record.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
While the tropical system moves out to sea tomorrow, a weak cold front will approach the region from the west. The front could stir up a few scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, warm day with highs in the lower 80s.
The sky will become clear by late Saturday night, and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High pressure will move over the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a spectacular day with plenty of sunshine! It will be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s; but a northwesterly flow will usher dry air into the state, so the humidity will drop. It’ll be a great day for all outdoor activities. The average, or normal, high for September 19th is 75 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop over the Northeast through midweek! Therefore, the final days of summer will be bright and warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s.
Autumn officially arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:21 in the afternoon. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. It is shaping up to be a warm start to the fall season with a partly sunny sky and highs 80-85. The air will turn muggier, as well.
A cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy with cooler, drier air moving into the state. We are forecasting highs to range from 70-75, certainly more in line with early fall!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
