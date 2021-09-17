THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, and a shower is possible. However, most of the night will be dry. That’s great news if you’re planning to attend the Hartford Yard Goats game and Dunkin’ Donuts Park this evening. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the first pitch. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s, and patchy fog is possible.
A tropical system to the south of New England will remain well offshore tonight as it moves northeastward. It could become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm. The center will pass just to the south of the benchmark, which is 40 degrees north (latitude), and 70 degrees west (longitude). About the only impact on New England will be some rough surf and dangerous rip currents along ocean facing beaches. The storm could brush Cape Cod with some rain or showers.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The tropical system will move out to sea to the east of New England tomorrow. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will approach the region from the west. The front could stir up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, warm day with highs in the lower 80s. The air will be humid too with dew points in the 60s.
Cooler, drier air will overspread the state tomorrow night. The sky will become clear, and temperatures will dip into the 50s to near 60 by dawn.
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a spectacular day with plenty of sunshine! It will be very comfortable too with highs 75-80, and the humidity will continue to drop. Dew points fall into the 40s in many parts of the state during the afternoon. Plus, there will be a nice northerly breeze. It’ll be a great day for all outdoor activities, including the Big E, the Berlin Fair, the Four Town Fair, the Guilford Fair, and the Orange Country Fair!
The combination of clear skies, dry air, and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip to some rather cool levels by late Sunday night. Lows are expected to range from 45-55.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast through Tuesday! Therefore, the final days of summer will be bright and seasonably warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid and upper 70s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Autumn officially arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:21 in the afternoon. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. It could be a turbulent start to the season with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plus, the air will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.
A strong cold front will pass through the state Wednesday night. Showers could linger into Thursday morning, then Thursday afternoon should be partly sunny and breezy with cooler, drier air moving into the state. Temperatures may only reach the lower 70s.
Friday will certainly feel like autumn with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs 65-70. At least the sky will be mostly sunny, and there will be a refreshing breeze!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
