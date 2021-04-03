SUNNY SATURDAY...
A chilly start this Saturday morning! Heading out the door, some temperatures were reported in the teens: 18 degrees in North Norfolk and 16 degrees in Colebrook. But- most temps remained in the 20s through the state with some shoreline locations in the low 30s. A NW breeze kept the coastline a little cooler.
Clouds have cleared overnight and high pressure will keep us nice and dry for today. The sun will be shining brightly and temperatures will warm up into the low 50s and upper 40s for some northern locations this afternoon. Our high temperature is expected to get to 52 degrees in the Hartford area today, which is a little below seasonally average- the normal high for April 3rd is 55 degrees.
It could be breezy through today with a North/ Northwest wind 5-10 MPH that could gust up to 20 MPH. A *SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT* has been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties today as there is an elevated risk for fire potential due to low relative humidity and those NW wind gusts.
The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from 30-36.
YESTERDAY'S COLD WEATHER...
It felt like winter yesterday with temperatures staying in the 30s! We almost tied the record for coldest high temperature (record low max) for April 2nd for the Greater Hartford Area. The record is 34 degrees, set long ago in 1911. The high was 35 degrees. However, the high in Bridgeport was only 37 degrees, and that broke the record of 39 degrees, set in 1993!
EASTER SUNDAY..
A weak disturbance will produce clouds and possibly a few isolated showers or sprinkles early Sunday morning. However, the day will be mostly dry and Sunday afternoon will be brighter and we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will hippity- hop back up to the middle 50s, which is very seasonal for this time of year.
NEXT WEEK…
A blocking pattern near Greenland will cause a storm to wobble (or retrograde) to the east of New England early next week. The storm could bring some rain and snow to portions of Northern New England. However, we are currently forecasting dry weather for Connecticut.
A warming trend is on the way for next week! On Monday it will be sunny with highs that will range from 55-60. Tuesday should be partly sunny, and a bit milder and breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and an overall great day to get outside with highs 60-65.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a slow-moving storm and a warm front could bring a beneficial rain to Connecticut on Friday. Both of the European and GFS models are now in line with the fact we are expecting some wet weather through the day. We will keep you updated.
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
