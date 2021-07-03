THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The low pressure that’s been giving us atypical July weather will continue to drift eastward off Massachusetts’ coast. Drizzle, sprinkles, and light showers can be expected through sunrise. Skies should remain overcast or mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s which isn’t much cooler than the current situation.
INDEPENDENCE DAY…
As the gap between us and the storm increase, sunbreaks will become more likely in the late morning and early afternoon. On the periphery of the low pressure, we can still expect daytime heating to facilitate afternoon showers and routine thunderstorms. Where thunderstorms form, areas may receive up to a half inch of rain. Showers will be on-and-off as opposed to the nearly nonstop precipitation we’ve experienced. The rain should be light, and flooding isn’t a widespread concern. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 70s. Showers will dissipate after dark.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be a transition day to high pressure and southwest flow. We won’t have the ingredients to get any downpours, but a few light showers are possible. At the very least, we expect partly sunny skies to form after a mainly sunny start.
Pressure increases on Tuesday. Northwest Connecticut will be favored for afternoon convection and isolated thunderstorms. The rest of the state will be under plenty of blue skies and won’t get the relief in the form of rain. Tuesday will be significantly hotter and may require a heat advisory.
Areal coverage of thunderstorms increases on Wednesday. It’ll be the same deal – afternoon thunderstorms after daytime heating. Cloud cover and rain should keep temperatures a bit more manageable in the 80s.
Whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa will arrive in our region on Thursday or Friday. A variety of outcomes are possible. For now, rain is looking likely for Thursday and potentially Friday. It’s too soon to say if we’ll have any wind or surge impacts at all.
A potent cold front should arrive on Thursday regardless of Elsa’s track. In fact, this front could push Elsa well out to sea. This front could spawn some strong thunderstorms or at least widespread rain. Most outcomes lead to a pleasant start to next weekend with near average temperatures.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
