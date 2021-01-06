THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
We are caught in a relatively tight pressure gradient between high pressure over the Northern Great Lakes and a large storm that is centered to the southeast of the Canadian Maritimes. Therefore, tonight will be breezy and chilly. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 20s. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to clear.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
The overall weather pattern won’t change very much, although the ocean storm will wobble over the Canadian Maritimes. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and breezy, but temperatures will continue to average above normal for early January. Highs will range from 40-45. The normal, or average, high for January 7th for the Greater Hartford Area is 34 degrees. The northwest wind will gust to 20-30 mph, and that will certainly make it feel colder at times.
Tomorrow night will be mainly clear, and the wind will ease up a little. Lows will be in the upper teens and 20s.
This week will end on a quiet note. Friday will be mostly sunny, and slightly cooler with highs closer to 40 degrees. There will be a northerly breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
Friday night will be clear and cold with lows 20-25.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND…
The quiet weather will carry over into the weekend. The guidance models continue to track a storm well to the south and east of New England. As the storm passes out to sea, it will provide brisk northerly breeze and it will also pull down some chillier air. Because of this, both Saturday and Sunday should be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s, but it will feel colder thanks to a northerly wind. Good news, we’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky over the 2-day period.
NEXT WEEK…
There is little doubt Monday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will be in the teens to lower 20s, and afternoon highs will range from 35-40.
Another storm will move off the East Coast during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. The latest run of the European Model brushes Connecticut with some light precipitation on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the GFS brings wintry precipitation into Southeastern New England late Tuesday and Tuesday night, but not Connecticut. Since the storm is still a week away, a lot of things could change. Just a slight shift in the storm track could make a big difference. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANAURY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
