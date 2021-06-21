THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been posted throughout the northeast, as thunderstorms develop in advance of a cold front. One watch box includes Litchfield County (it runs until 11pm). As storms to our west head toward CT, they’ll arrive after sunset and should weaken as they enter the state. Provided this, if you have outdoor plans or errands to run, the weather cooperates this evening: it will be warm and muggy, but otherwise dry.
Storms will continue to weaken, perhaps even dissipate, as they move through the state in the early overnight hours. Patchy fog is possible by daybreak as temperatures bottom out between 65 and 70.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, you’ll want to have the umbrella handy as there will be scattered showers, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm as a cold front pushes through the state (although we’re not expecting any severe weather). Otherwise, it will be fairly cloudy with highs 75-80.
Behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region. This translates to ample sunshine and lower humidity for Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the 50s, highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. For comparison, the normal low for this time of year is near 60 and normal high is in the low 80s.
We’ll end the week dry, under a mix of sun and clouds. As high pressure slides offshore and becomes anchored over the Western Atlantic, a southwesterly flow will help transport moisture into Connecticut. Therefore, expect humidity levels to increase Friday.
If you’re a golf fan, the weather cooperates for the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. However, the pattern becomes more unsettled as we head into the weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
Regarding the weekend, in addition to being muggy, it will also be warm with highs 80 to 85. As of now, Saturday looks to be primarily dry, then Sunday there’s a chance for isolated showers/storms (however, we’re not forecasting a washout by any means).
NEXT WEEK…
Monday of next week looks to feature more heat and humidity.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
