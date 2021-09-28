TODAY
As of 10am, we are tracking some storms running through our state ahead of a cold front. There is a storm that has been reported to produce some hail through areas of Newington & Glastonbury. That storm continues to move to the east, producing several lightning strikes and torrential rainfall. Other areas of our state could see an isolated storm as well.
This is all ahead of a cold front expected to pass through our state today. For much of the day we will just see cloud cover, but storms moving into this afternoon could produce a brief downpour and some gusty winds. Areas to the south of Connecticut are in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds, and that area barely clips extreme Southwestern Fairfield County. Today will be mild and briefly more humid. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s, and dew points will briefly rise into the 60s. The air will start to dry out later tonight.
Much cooler air will overspread the state tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s in many parts of the state by dawn tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
With the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) going strongly negative, the jet stream will carve out a deep trough over the Northeastern United States. In fact, a cut-off low in the upper regions of the atmosphere will descend southward across New England through the middle and end of the week. That means we are in for a stretch of cool, crisp autumn weather! Daytime highs will be in the 60s, and nighttime lows will be in the 40s! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. With a pool of cold air aloft, Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and a couple of showers will move across the state. Friday should be dry and breezy with partly sunny skies.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
With little change in the overall weather pattern, we can look forward to dry, cool weekend in Southern New England. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday, and nighttime lows will range from 40-45. The mercury could dip into the 30s in the normally colder outlying areas. While we’ll enjoy a nice autumn weekend, the whirlpool aloft will pull Hurricane Sam into the Canadian Maritimes by Sunday. Newfoundland could potentially take a direct hit with hurricane force winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Sam will weaken as it spins around over Eastern Canada and Northern Maine on Monday. The storm will then move out to sea on Tuesday. Here in Southern New England, our stretch of dry weather should continue. Plus, the cool air will begin to moderate. Highs Monday afternoon should be near 70 degrees and we are forecasting a partly sunny sky.
Lorin Richardson with Scot Haney
