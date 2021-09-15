WEDNESDAY RECAP...
Today was unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s and dew points ranging from 70-75. This resulted in heat indices (what you feel) in the lower 90s in some towns and cities. In Bridgeport, the temperature reached 85 degrees this afternoon, which tied the record for September 15th that was originally set in 1993.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, and Tolland Counties until 10:00 pm this evening.
A cold front will pass through the state tonight and that means cooler weather is on the way. It will also bring the chance for a few severe thunderstorms this evening. The main threat will be damaging winds. We don’t expect a widespread severe event, but some towns could get hit hard. Some storms will also produce heavy downpours. Later tonight, weather conditions will settle down, although there will still be a few lingering showers. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The cold front will stall to the south of New England and high pressure will move across Northern New England then into the Canadian Maritimes. The result will be a northeast to easterly flow of moist air. Therefore, we can expect plenty of clouds both days and occasional showers. However, a washout is unlikely. There will be lengthy spells of rain-free weather. The air will be damp, but cooler due to the ocean flow. Highs will be in the 70s at best.
Meanwhile, a tropical system will move northward over the Western Atlantic between now and the end of the week, but it will remain off the East Coast of the United States. That is great news!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The tropical system will move out to sea to the east of New England on Saturday. It will churn up some rough surf and dangerous rip currents along ocean facing beaches. Otherwise, it will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a shower can’t be ruled out, much of the state should remain dry. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
The sky will become clear Saturday night, and temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Sunday and that means we can look forward to a very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. However, it will be rather warm with highs 80-85. The average, or normal, high for September 19th is 75 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast through midweek! Therefore, the final days of summer will be bright, but unseasonably warm. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low and middle 80s. Autumn officially arrives on Wednesday, September 22nd, at 3:21 in the afternoon. That is when the autumnal equinox will occur. It is shaping up to be a warm start to the fall season with sunshine and highs in the 80s on Wednesday.
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
