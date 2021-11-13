FRIDAY RECAP…
It was a stormy day across the state with torrential downpours and a very gusty wind. Fortunately, there were no severe thunderstorms. However, the wind was strong enough to knock out power to more than 12,000 Eversource customers. A gust to 64 mph was recorded in Groton, and there were many gusts to over 40 mph in the state. After a 12-day stretch of dry weather, a number of Connecticut towns and cities received well over an inch of rain today. There was a report of 1.64” of rain in New Hartford.
Also, Bridgeport recorded a record high today when the temperature reached 67 degrees. The previous record was 65 degrees, set on November 12, 2010.
THE WEEKEND…
This morning- dense fog has been popping up all over the state! As of 8am, visibility is still poor in areas like Hartford, Willimantic and Danbury- so take it slow heading out on the road. This fog has formed due to clear conditions, wet ground and some light winds. It is significantly colder than yesterday- anywhere from 10-22 degrees lower, so bundle up heading out! Temperatures are anywhere from the mid-30s in northern areas to mid-40s along the shoreline.
We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms through our state for this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has now put us in the SLIGHT risk category. A fast moving area of low pressure will usher in some showers and possible brief but heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and possibly some hail and even the risk of an isolated tornado. There could be some isolated storms from this system, and even the potential for light snow in the NW hills. Wind gusts to over 40 mph or more will be possible during the afternoon and early evening, enough for an isolated power outage but nothing close to yesterday. Highs will range from 55-60, but temperatures will fall back through the 40s by late afternoon. The showers will be gone by sunset.
Colder air moves in starting tonight with lows anywhere from 27-35 degrees. Clouds will part to a mostly clear sky.
Tomorrow will see more sunshine but it will feel a lot colder! Highs drop about 10 degrees from today and will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will gradually build through the day as another system approaches our state in the late evening.
Showers will develop late Sunday night as a storm begins to develop near the coast of New England. Wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be a gloomy start to the workweek! The coastal storm will intensify on Monday as it moves rapidly northward toward Nova Scotia. This is not going to be a big storm for Connecticut. Still the sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be the chance for rain showers. Wet snow may fall over the higher elevations. Highs will range from 45-50, and there will be a stiff northwesterly wind.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will be mostly in the 40s, but temperatures will peak near 50 degrees close to the coast.
A warm front will move into the state by Wednesday morning with plenty of clouds and perhaps a light rain or snow shower. The sky should become partly sunny during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the 50s.
Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s. An approaching may bring a slight chance for a late day shower.
We could see some showers linger into Friday- otherwise the day will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Lorin Richardson
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
